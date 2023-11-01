CDNetworks: Revolutionizing Streaming in Southeast Asia with Unmatched Performance

CDNetworks is set to unleash its streaming power in Southeast Asia, aiming to revolutionize the streaming landscape in the region. With its unbeatable Content Delivery Network (CDN) performance and customer-oriented solutions, CDNetworks is poised to provide a cutting-edge streaming experience like never before.

Unmatched CDN & Streaming Performance

CDNetworks takes great pride in its CDN performance, consistently ranking at No.1 in Asia according to PerfOps. With a global network of over 2,800 Points of Presence (PoPs), CDNetworks ensures seamless content delivery to users, regardless of content size, user location, viewing device, and concurrent traffic. This means users can enjoy their favorite streaming content without any interruptions.

Customer-Oriented Solutions with Latest Technologies

CDNetworks offers a comprehensive “end-to-end” video streaming service, encompassing CDN, storage, media processing, protocol adaptation, and support for various content formats and players. By utilizing in-house technologies such as AI Super Resolution, Low Bandwidth High Definition (LBHD), and cutting-edge advancements like H.266, 8K Transcoding, and QUIC, CDNetworks opens up new possibilities for media companies to enhance their streaming offerings.

Proven Local Service Capabilities

Recognizing the importance of local support, CDNetworks has established dedicated support teams in key Southeast Asian locations. This local expertise adds tremendous value to live streaming platforms, providing rapid response times and 24/7 support. CDNetworks has also formed strategic partnerships with national OTT platforms like VSTV K+ and influential interactive live streaming platforms like 17LIVE, further solidifying its commitment to making a significant impact in Southeast Asia.

FAQ

Q: What is CDNetworks?

A: CDNetworks is a leading network in the Asia-Pacific region, delivering fast and secure digital experiences to end users. Their services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, zero trust security, and colocation services.

Q: How does CDNetworks ensure smooth streaming?

A: CDNetworks achieves smooth streaming through its top-ranked CDN performance and a global network of over 2,800 PoPs, ensuring seamless content delivery regardless of various factors.

Q: What technologies does CDNetworks employ?

A: CDNetworks utilizes technologies such as AI Super Resolution, Low Bandwidth High Definition (LBHD), H.266, 8K Transcoding, and QUIC to enhance streaming capabilities and provide an exceptional user experience.

Q: Does CDNetworks provide local support?

A: Yes, CDNetworks has built local support teams in key Southeast Asian locations, offering rapid response times and 24/7 support, which proves beneficial to live streaming platforms.

Q: What partnerships does CDNetworks have?

A: CDNetworks has formed partnerships with national OTT platforms like VSTV K+ and influential interactive live streaming platforms like 17LIVE, showcasing their dedication to the Southeast Asian market.