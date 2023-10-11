China Tourism Group Duty Free Reports Strong Performance in Nine Months

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited (China Tourism Group), the parent company of China Duty Free Group (CDFG), has reported a robust performance in the nine months ending 30 September. The company saw a 29.14% year-on-year increase in operating income, reaching RMB50.837 billion (US$6.96 billion). Net profit attributable to shareholders also rose 12.33% to RMB5.199 billion (US$712 million).

The success of the CDF Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex, which opened in the fourth quarter of last year, played a significant role in boosting the results. Operating income in the third quarter alone reached RMB14.979 billion (US$2.1 billion), a 27.87% increase from the previous year. Net profit surged 93.19% to RMB1.333 billion (US$182.6 million).

China Tourism Group attributed its strong performance to capitalizing on the recovery of domestic consumption. The company’s development philosophy, centered on trusted business operations and excellent services, guided its strategic focus. Internal management enhancements and an optimized product structure also contributed to its success.

In addition, China Tourism Group emphasized sustainability and achieved balanced growth in scale and profits. The gross profit margin of the company’s principal business showed continuous recovery throughout the reporting period, reaching 28.75%, 32.47%, and 34.27% for each of the first three quarters of 2023, respectively.

China Tourism Group’s impressive financial results highlight the resilience and adaptability of the duty-free retail sector in China. As the pandemic situation continues to improve, domestic consumption is rebounding, providing a positive outlook for the company’s future performance.

