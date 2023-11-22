New South Wales Police Seek Information on Suspects Linked to Arson Attacks on YouTube Star’s Home

New South Wales detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the occupants of two vehicles in connection with the alleged arson attacks on the home of popular YouTube star, Jordan Shanks. Emergency services responded to a fire engulfing Shanks’ North Bondi residence just after midnight on November 23, 2022, causing significant damage to the house and a neighboring property. This incident marked the second suspected arson attack on Shanks’ home within a few days, following a previous incident on November 17.

In an effort to further their investigations, the police have now released CCTV footage capturing the two cars near Shanks’ property at the time of the fire. The footage suggests that the vehicles, a 2018 black Mercedes c200 and a 2013 silver Ford Falcon, traveled from Campbelltown in Sydney’s south-west via the West Connex and Cross City tunnels to Bondi. The Mercedes, suspected to be stolen and bearing cloned plates, momentarily parked on the side of the road, with its occupants seen disembarking and walking down the street before returning. The Falcon, distinguishable its single-functioning fog light and reflective stickers beneath the number plate, was observed on Bondi Road and Glen Street.

Detectives are particularly interested in identifying the individuals associated with these cars. They suspect the presence of four or more males, who they believe may have connections to organized crime. With Shanks being an Australian political commentator and comedian with a substantial social media following, he expressed his belief that the arson attacks could be related to his investigative reporting on powerful individuals and corporations.

If you have any information about the identity of the occupants of the vehicles or any other relevant information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

