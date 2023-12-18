China’s TikTok Videos Aim to Manipulate Young Taiwanese Voters

China’s social media platform TikTok is being used Beijing to target young Taiwanese voters and sow distrust in Taiwan’s government and military, according to an official. The China-made videos shared on the platform have four main objectives: to create fear of war if the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is re-elected, to criticize Taiwan’s conscription policy, to encourage pro-China sentiment, and to manipulate attitudes towards key policy issues.

Chinese state-backed media outlets have recently published reports denigrating the DPP in an attempt to generate negative opinions towards the party in Taiwan. These reports include edited videos from Taiwanese media, presenting one-sided views on certain issues. The source explained that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has framed the upcoming election as a choice between “war and peace” and is using state media to spread the threat of war. Beijing aims to sway swing voters towards opposition candidates who would foster closer cross-strait ties.

The CCP is also attempting to convince young Taiwanese that conscription will negatively impact their studies, careers, and futures. The source described China’s strategy as cognitive warfare, meant to foster negative views on the ruling party’s policies among young Taiwanese voters and influence the election outcome.

The Taiwanese government has banned the use of Chinese social media platforms, including TikTok, government employees since 2019. However, there has been no progress in implementing a wider ban on TikTok use. DPP legislators have urged the government to consider regulations similar to those in the US and Australia. Legislator Liu Shih-fang stated that a complete ban on TikTok would be difficult to enforce due to its popularity among young people who would oppose such a move.

The manipulation of social media platforms like TikTok foreign entities to influence voters is a concerning trend. It is essential for authorities to regulate and monitor the use of such platforms to protect the integrity of democratic processes and ensure that citizens’ decision-making is based on accurate information.