New Study Reveals TikTok’s Alignment with Chinese Government Interests

A recent study conducted the Network Contagion Research Institute and Rutgers University has confirmed long-held suspicions that TikTok operates under the influence of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The report highlights how TikTok, owned China-based ByteDance, manipulates content visibility based on its alignment with the geopolitical interests of the CCP.

In analyzing the visibility of six sensitive hashtags related to China, including Uyghurs, Tiananmen Square, Tibet, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the South China Sea, the study found significant disparities. While non-sensitive topics followed user ratios, sensitive topics saw a considerable decrease in visibility. The study concluded that the Chinese government actively suppresses content related to these topics, as well as pro-Ukraine and pro-Israel content.

On the other hand, the study identified artificially boosted topics that aligned with the Chinese dictatorship’s interests. Notably, posts promoting Kashmiri independence received significant overrepresentation on TikTok. This activity exceeded the combined sum of all other political hashtags in the study an order of magnitude. Such magnitude of activity suggests platform intervention and cannot be attributed solely to organic growth.

TikTok has previously denied curating content in favor of the Chinese government and claimed that China does not have access to the data of U.S. users. However, internal documents from BuzzFeed News revealed the contrary. A TikTok Trust and Safety department employee stated that “Everything is seen in China,” and a Beijing-based engineer known as “Master Admin” had access to all information related to U.S. users, including their private messages.

While all social media platforms have their privacy concerns, TikTok’s alignment with a communist regime raises significant issues. Especially concerning is the fact that a significant portion of young adults in the U.S. rely on TikTok as a primary source of information. TikTok’s advanced algorithm, designed to keep users scrolling, exploits vulnerabilities and can have detrimental effects on mental health.

TikTok’s alignment with Chinese government interests poses threats to U.S. national security, future elections, and the potential exploitation of various weaknesses. It is crucial for lawmakers to address these concerns and take appropriate actions to safeguard user privacy and protect against foreign influence.