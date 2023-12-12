The Importance of Transparency in the Justice System

In a significant legal battle, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) will be appearing before the Supreme Court of Canada to address the issue of secret trials in the case of Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, et al. v. His Majesty the King, et al. The CCLA argues that the trial, which took place in Quebec, was conducted entirely in secret, depriving the public of crucial information about the proceedings.

The Director of the Criminal Justice Program at the CCLA, Shakir Rahim, emphasizes the importance of open courts in a free and democratic society. He asserts that secret trials should not occur, and this case provides a critical opportunity for the Supreme Court to uphold the principles of transparency and limit secrecy within the court system.

The CCLA will present two arguments before the Supreme Court. Firstly, they will challenge the authority of the provincial statutory court in Quebec to grant such a sweeping confidentiality order. They argue that the rules regarding the protection of police informers’ identities and the Criminal Code do not empower a statutory court to conduct an entire trial in secret.

Secondly, the CCLA believes that if any court issues a confidentiality order, non-media organizations should have the opportunity to express their views on the order’s nature and scope. Currently, media organizations can make arguments on confidentiality orders, but the CCLA believes that incorporating perspectives from civil society groups would provide an important additional viewpoint to the court.

The CCLA expresses gratitude to Adam Goldenberg and Simon Bouthillier of McCarthy Tétrault for their exceptional pro bono representation in this case.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association, founded in 1964, is an independent non-profit organization with supporters nationwide. The organization is committed to defending the rights, dignity, safety, and freedoms of all people in Canada. Upholding transparency in the justice system is one of the core principles that the CCLA advocates for.