CBS Announces New Late Night Show in the Works

CBS is making moves to bring a fresh late night show to viewers, with plans to launch After Midnight in the early months of 2024. Drawing inspiration from Comedy Central’s popular game show @midnight, the show aims to offer hilarious entertainment late into the night.

With the goal of creating a show that is as ridiculous and entertaining as the internet itself, CBS has assembled a talented creative team. Leading the way as showrunners are Jack Martin, known for his work on @midnight and currently the showrunner of CBS’ Raid the Cage, and Eric Pierce, who has worked on The Challenge: USA and Hollywood Game Night. Joining them is writer and comedian Jo Firestone, known for her work on The Tonight Show and Joe Pera Talks With You.

Executive produced Stephen Colbert through his production company Spartina Industries and the popular comedy platform Funny or Die, After Midnight is set to bring laughter to audiences late into the night. Colbert expressed his excitement about the new show, saying, “Welcoming this new show to 12:30 feels like coming home,” as the original @midnight aired after The Colbert Report.

Other key producers and contributors to After Midnight include Carrie Byalick, president of Spartina Industries, Tom Purcell, executive producer of The Late Show, Evelyn McGee Colbert, James Dixon of Dixon Talent, and Jason U. Nadler, co-creator of @midnight.

While a host and premiere date for After Midnight have yet to be announced, CBS’ decision to bring back @midnight after the success of its reboot as a replacement for The Late Late Show With James Corden shows their commitment to delivering quality late night programming.

