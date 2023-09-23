CBC North Expands Social Media Presence Joining TikTok

CBC North has joined the popular video-sharing platform TikTok as a means of engaging with its audience in new and creative ways. With the recent restrictions imposed on Facebook and Instagram, CBC North has opted to explore alternative platforms to connect with Northerners and share their news stories.

Carson Asmundson, CBC North’s social editor, explains that TikTok is a video-sharing platform similar to Instagram Reels and Facebook Watch, where users can follow and subscribe to pages to view video content from various creators. With the launch of CBC North’s TikTok account, the aim is to provide original content that adapts their current news stories, offering a unique interactive experience for followers.

Unlike web articles, TikTok allows for a higher level of community engagement and interaction. Asmundson emphasizes the importance of audience feedback and creating content based on it. The comment section on TikTok serves as a platform for discourse, enabling CBC North to respond to viewers’ concerns and opinions through video responses.

The decision to join TikTok was prompted the ban on Canadian news imposed Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta. In response to the Online News Act, which required corporations like Facebook and Google to compensate news organizations, Meta chose to restrict Canadian news pages instead. As a result, CBC North sought alternative platforms to maintain their connection with the Canadian audience.

Asmundson encourages TikTok users to share their videos and stories of the North, a practice that was previously popular on the CBC North Facebook and Instagram pages. Messages can still be sent to CBC North via Facebook or email at [email protected].

Source: CBC North