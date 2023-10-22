CBC and Radio-Canada Will Remain Mostly off Twitter Due to Low Traffic

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. (CBC) and Radio-Canada have announced that they will mostly remain off the social media platform formerly known as Twitter due to low traffic. Leon Mar, spokesperson for CBC, explained that the focus of the public broadcaster is to engage Canadians on other platforms and drive traffic to its websites and streaming services. A spokesperson for the public broadcaster said that they received limited audience and engagement from Twitter, making it one of the smallest sources of traffic among their social media platforms. A 2022 Reuters Institute report showed that only 11% of Canadians use Twitter for news.

The decision to scale back CBC’s use of Twitter came after the platform labeled them as “government-funded media.” Similar labels were applied to other international public broadcasters such as the BBC and National Public Radio. NPR, who also reduced its presence on Twitter, reported an expected small decline in audience after exiting the platform. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre had requested that Twitter apply the government-funded label to CBC’s English-language accounts, a claim that CBC has repeatedly denied.

Despite calls to defund CBC, Poilievre has suggested that Radio-Canada, the broadcaster’s French-language arm, could be exempt. The Conservative party recently decided against a submission to pull federal funding from both CBC’s French and English wings. Additionally, the Tories called for Parliament to examine CBC’s editorial decisions, a motion that was rejected Liberal, NDP, and Bloc Québécois MPs.

In a letter to Twitter, CBC argued that the “government-funded media” label was factually incorrect and undermined the accuracy and professionalism of their work. CBC emphasized that it is funded through a combination of parliamentary appropriation and commercially earned revenue, with all elected members of Parliament voting for funding. Four days after the letter was sent, Twitter removed the “government-funded media” description from public broadcasters’ accounts without explanation.

Although CBC has resumed activity on some umbrella and regional accounts, there are no plans to fully return to Twitter. CBC received approximately $1.3 billion in government funding in 2022-23. They also generate revenue through advertising, subscriptions, and syndication.

