CBC Stays Mostly Off Twitter Due to Lack of Engagement

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. (CBC) and Radio-Canada have announced that they will continue to stay mostly off the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Despite reducing their presence on the platform earlier this year, CBC has not seen significant engagement and traffic from Twitter, leading them to focus their efforts on other platforms that generate more audience and drive traffic to their websites and streaming services.

CBC spokesperson Leon Mar cited a 2022 Reuters Institute report that shows only 11% of Canadians use Twitter for news as a contributing factor to their decision. While CBC did not share its specific data, they emphasized that Twitter is one of the smallest sources of traffic among their social media platforms.

In April, CBC scaled back its use of Twitter after the platform labeled it as “government-funded media.” This designation also appeared on other international public broadcasters, including the BBC and National Public Radio. NPR, which also reduced its presence on Twitter, noted a small decline in audience as a result.

The move to label public broadcasters as “government-funded media” was prompted Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s request to Twitter. While the social media company defines the term as outlets with varying levels of government involvement in editorial content, CBC has denied any government influence over its editorial decisions.

Despite requesting a correction from Twitter, CBC did not receive a response. However, four days after sending a letter to Twitter expressing their objections, the platform removed the “government-funded media” description from several public broadcasters’ accounts, including CBC’s. The Global Task Force for public media had called for the correction.

While CBC has resumed activity on certain umbrella accounts and regional accounts, there are no plans to fully return to Twitter. The public broadcaster primarily relies on parliamentary appropriation and commercially earned revenue for funding.

Sources:

– The Canadian Press [no URL]

– Reuters Institute report [no URL]