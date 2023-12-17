Community Board 7 Approves Willets Point Revitalization Plan

Community Board 7 (CB 7) has given its overwhelming approval to phase two of the Willets Point Revitalization Plan. This will see the construction of 2,500 units of 100% affordable housing, making it the largest affordable housing community in New York City since the 1980s. The plan also includes a public elementary school, a hotel with 250 rooms, and a soccer stadium that will serve as the new home for the New York City Football Club.

The motion was passed with a vote of 37-2, with certain conditions on parking and event scheduling. One of the key concerns addressed was that the hotel would not be converted into a homeless or migrant shelter. With this first hurdle cleared, the project will now move on to the city’s land use review procedure.

Council Member Francisco Moya expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the importance of affordable housing, smart urban planning, and the state-of-the-art NYCFC stadium. He sees this revitalization as a transformative step towards a better future for the borough.

The Willets Point Revitalization Plan has already seen progress with the approval of the first 1,100 units of affordable housing in the area. Construction is expected to begin the end of the year.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards emphasized the potential of the Willets Point project and its ability to positively impact the surrounding communities of Corona and Flushing. By focusing on local economic development and empowerment, the project aims to benefit both Willets Point residents and the wider area.

CB 7 Vice Chairman Chuck Apelian expressed excitement about the project and the creation of a vibrant community with affordable housing, retail spaces, a school, a soccer stadium, and a hotel. This transformation will bring new life to the former Willets Point junkyards.

In addition to the revitalization plan, efforts have been made to address safety concerns in the area. Council Member Vickie Paladino announced that the city has committed to assessing public safety needs and providing additional resources for an extra police precinct within the 109th Precinct.

The Willets Point project is a collaboration between the New York City Economic Development Corporation and the Queens Development Group. It is expected to have a significant economic impact and create thousands of construction jobs, with an estimated $6 billion in economic impact over the next 30 years.

New York City Football Club fans celebrated the approval of the Willets Point development inside St. Luke’s Church in Whitestone. The privately financed soccer stadium is a milestone for the city, as it will be the first of its kind.

With the Community Board’s approval, the Willets Point Revitalization Plan takes a significant step forward towards making the vision for this area a reality.