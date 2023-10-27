Butter Chicken Review Sparks Popularity for Indian Restaurant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A recent viral video review popular content creator Luke Collins, known as Lukefoods on TikTok, has sparked newfound interest in Indian cuisine. The video, in which Collins tries butter chicken from India Oven, has garnered over 15 million views on TikTok and spread across social media platforms like “X” (formerly known as Twitter).

Collins, who initially wanted to explore the hype around Indian food, was pleasantly surprised the flavor and quality of the dish. His genuine reaction resonated with viewers, making the video incredibly popular.

India Oven co-owner Raj Lamichhane, who was unaware of the video’s existence due to his limited social media presence, received a link to the video from a friend. The unexpected publicity has brought new foot traffic to the restaurant, with many curious to try the dishes featured in the video.

Lamichhane expresses his gratitude to Collins for showcasing Indian cuisine and culture to a wider audience. He hopes that more people like Collins will visit India Oven and have a positive dining experience.

