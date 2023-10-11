The Atlanta Hawks Faceoff Against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Preseason Opener

The Atlanta Hawks are set to kick off their preseason with an exciting matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, a team that made it to the playoffs last season. This game will provide an opportunity for both teams’ young players to gain valuable NBA experience.

The game will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, and will start at 7:30 PM ET. Fans can catch the action on Bally Sports Southeast (BSSE) if they prefer to watch on TV. Those who prefer listening to the game can tune in to Sports Radio 92.9 the Game for live radio coverage.

In addition to traditional TV and radio options, fans can also stream the game on Bally Sports+ and the Bally Sports app. This allows fans to enjoy the game on their mobile devices or computers. Simply visit BallySports.com to access the live stream.

As the game unfolds, fans are encouraged to join the discussion in the comment section below the article. This provides an interactive platform to share thoughts, opinions, and observations about the game in real-time. It’s a great way for fans to connect with other basketball enthusiasts and engage in lively conversations.

Don’t miss out on this preseason opener between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers. Tune in to witness talented young players from both teams showcase their skills and compete at the highest level of professional basketball.

