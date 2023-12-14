Netflix Reveals Viewer Preferences in Inaugural Engagement Report

Netflix has released its inaugural Engagement Report, providing insights into viewer preferences on the streaming platform over the past six months. The report covers a vast catalog of over 18,000 titles, representing 99% of Netflix’s viewership, and reveals that viewers have collectively watched nearly 100 billion hours of content during this period.

During January to June, the most-watched program on Netflix was ‘The Night Agent’, which accumulated over 812 million hours of viewership. Additionally, several other new series, including ‘The Diplomat’, ‘Beef’, ‘The Glory’, ‘Alpha Males’, ‘FUBAR’, and ‘Fake Profile’, gained significant popularity and established dedicated fan bases.

The Engagement Report also highlights the growing interest in non-English stories, which accounted for 30% of all viewing on Netflix. This demonstrates viewers’ willingness to explore content beyond their native language and engage with diverse narratives from around the world.

According to Netflix, the report aims to provide creators and the industry with deeper insights into audience preferences and what resonates with them. The company acknowledges the demand for older, licensed titles, which have continued to generate value for both members and rights holders.

In recent news, Netflix sparked speculation about entering the world of live sports streaming considering a potential boxing match involving YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul. This move indicates the streaming giant’s willingness to expand its content offerings beyond traditional entertainment.

Furthermore, Netflix has made a significant shift in its business model permanently shutting down its DVD rental business. This marks the end of the era symbolized the iconic red envelopes, as the company embraces the dominance of streaming in the entertainment industry.

Overall, the Netflix Engagement Report provides valuable insights into the viewership behavior and preferences of the platform’s audience. It underscores the company’s commitment to understanding its users and delivering content that resonates with diverse audiences worldwide.