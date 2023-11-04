Charlotte Transit System Offers Free Rides on Election Day to Promote Voter Access

In a move aimed at encouraging voter participation, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has announced that it will be offering free fares to riders on election day. This initiative includes all buses, the LYNX Blue Line, CityLYNX Gold Line, and paratransit services, with the goal of providing easier access for individuals to reach polling locations.

The decision to provide free rides on election day reflects CATS’ commitment to supporting democratic processes and ensuring that transportation barriers do not prevent citizens from exercising their right to vote. By removing the financial burden associated with transportation, more individuals will have the opportunity to actively participate in the electoral process.

To help riders plan their trip, CATS encourages the use of their CATS-Pass app, which provides real-time information on routes and schedules. The app ensures that voters can efficiently plan their journey to and from the polling locations, streamlining the process and minimizing any potential inconvenience.

FAQ:

Q: Can I use the CATS-Pass app to access free fares on election day?

A: No, all rides will be automatically free on election day, regardless of whether you use the app or not.

Q: Are there any conditions or limitations on using the free fares?

A: No, all CATS services, including buses, the LYNX Blue Line, CityLYNX Gold Line, and paratransit services, will be free for riders on election day.

Q: How can I contact CATS for further information or assistance?

A: If you have any questions or concerns, you can directly speak to a customer service representative at 704-336-RIDE.

By offering free fares on election day, CATS aims to make transportation more accessible, encouraging citizens to exercise their right to vote and actively participate in the democratic process. This initiative highlights the importance of ensuring equal opportunity for all individuals to engage in civic duties and have their voices heard.