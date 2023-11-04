Charlotte Seeks Public Input for Art at New Transit Station

The City of Charlotte is inviting residents to share their input on the artistic vision for the upcoming LYNX Blue Line South End Station. Local artist Christopher Weed has been selected to create the artwork that will be featured at the station, and the city wants to ensure that the public’s voice is heard in the process.

In an effort to engage the community, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is hosting a series of virtual meetings where residents can provide feedback on Weed’s proposed artistic concept for the station. The first meeting took place on November 9th at noon and was held virtually on YouTube.

Charlotte residents are encouraged to participate in these meetings and share their thoughts on how art can enhance the transit experience at the new station. Public input plays a crucial role in shaping the final design and ensures that the artwork reflects the values and interests of the community it serves.

Artist Christopher Weed has a deep appreciation for the local culture and aims to incorporate elements that reflect the vibrant and diverse spirit of Charlotte. His artwork will not only serve as a visual attraction but will also contribute to the overall atmosphere and identity of the station.

By involving the public in the decision-making process, the City of Charlotte hopes to create a sense of ownership and pride among its residents. The new LYNX Blue Line South End Station will not just be a functional transit hub but a space that reflects the artistic character and unique identity of the neighborhood.

