Animal Rights Activists Warn Against Disturbing TikTok Trend of Torturing Pets

Animal activists are sounding the alarm on a concerning TikTok trend that involves subjecting pets to extreme distress. Videos have surfaced on the social media platform showing users grabbing their pets under their front legs, lifting them into the air, and spinning them around in circles. While cats are the most common animals featured in these videos, other pets such as dogs, turtles, and even a raccoon have become unknowing TikTok stars in this disturbing trend.

Animal rights activists are raising concerns about the welfare of these creatures, as they appear to be forced into terrifying situations for the sake of human entertainment. Many of the videos show the animals displaying signs of fear, anxiety, and distress. Behavior experts stress that deliberately putting animals in such scenarios is not only unethical but also detrimental to their physical and mental well-being.

“Cats in particular will experience extreme stress being swung or spun around, and it could even cause them physical harm,” explains Daniel Warren-Cummings, a behavior officer at a UK-based cat charity. He adds that it is especially disheartening to see these videos being described as cute or funny individuals who claim to be cat lovers, as it displays a lack of understanding and empathy towards animal emotions and behaviors.

The TikTok trend has gained significant traction over the past month, prompting animal rights groups to urge pet owners to prioritize the well-being of their pets over seeking viral fame. They emphasize that at no point should animals be deliberately subjected to fear, anxiety, frustration, or pain for the sake of human entertainment. The hope is that pet owners will become more conscious of their pets’ behavior and welfare, in turn putting an end to this distressing trend.

Source: Metro, Animal rights’ activists warn against torturous TikTok trend