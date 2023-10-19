Red Deer Catholic School Trustee Claims “Holy Spirit” Guided Controversial Meme

A Red Deer Catholic School trustee, Monique LaGrange, recently found herself at the center of controversy when she shared a meme on her personal Facebook page that compared Pride to Nazis. The meme featured two images side side: one depicting young Nazi supporters and the other showing individuals holding a rainbow Pride flag. LaGrange defended her post, stating that it was not aimed at the LGBTQ+ community but rather a critique of indoctrination.

In response to the backlash, the local Catholic school board held closed-door discussions with LaGrange and her attorney to address the public outcry. During these meetings, LaGrange revealed that she was guided the “Holy Spirit” to post the controversial meme. She claimed that the Holy Spirit told her to “go for it”. Despite her and her lawyer’s arguments that her actions were consistent with Catholic beliefs and protected the Canadian Charter of Rights, the board ultimately rejected these assertions.

The board released a 15-page document detailing the discussions that took place with LaGrange and her lawyer. They stated that a reasonable person viewing the meme could reasonably conclude that a negative comparison was made between Pride and Nazism. The board’s mission is to foster inclusive communities that prioritize the care and compassion of students, families, and staff.

This incident has sparked a larger conversation about free speech, the role of religion in public institutions, and the limits of personal expression. While some argue that LaGrange’s actions were protected her religious beliefs and freedom of speech, others believe that her post undermined inclusivity and went against the values of the Catholic school board.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]