Catherine Flynn Joins LinkedIn as Director of Agency Development and Marketer Education for APAC

Catherine Flynn, previously the senior director of global customer marketing at Meta, has left the company to take up a new role at LinkedIn. In her new position, Flynn will be responsible for leading the platform’s agency development and marketers’ education in the Asia-Pacific region.

During her 11-year tenure at Meta, Flynn held various marketing roles and played a key role in the company’s global agency, clients, and partnerships. She also led marketing efforts in the gaming and app monetization business and served as the executive sponsor for the Women@ Meta Singapore chapter.

As director of agency development and marketer education for APAC at LinkedIn, Flynn will lead a team focused on building partnerships with advertising, marketing, and media agencies. Additionally, she will oversee the development and delivery of scaled education programs to help marketers enhance their platform expertise and B2B marketing capabilities.

Flynn’s appointment comes at a time when LinkedIn has recently announced job cuts, affecting various departments such as engineering, finance, and human resources. However, it is unclear if the APAC office was impacted these cuts.

LinkedIn has not provided any comment on the matter.

