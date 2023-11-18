Get Ready to Laugh: Catchy Comedy Presents The Dean Martin Celebrity Roast Marathon

Prepare for a day filled with laughter as Catchy Comedy brings you a special Thanksgiving Day marathon of The Dean Martin Celebrity Roast. Starting at 6 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 23, this 24-hour event features 21 episodes of the hilarious Celebrity Roast. Join in the fun as iconic figures from the 1970s and 1980s get hilariously roasted Dean Martin and his celebrity friends.

Before Celebrity Roasts became a standalone series, they were originally a segment in The Dean Martin Show, which aired on NBC from 1965 to 1974. However, the roast specials quickly gained popularity and ran from 1974 to 1984. Throughout the years, a number of famous personalities found themselves at the center of Dean Martin’s comedic crossfire, including Suzanne Somers, Sammy Davis Jr., Betty White, and Bob Hope.

Although Dean Martin passed away in 1995, his comedic legacy lives on. Previously, The Dean Martin Celebrity Roast used to air on Thanksgiving on the Decades network. This year, the network underwent a rebranding and is now known as Catchy Comedy. With their new tagline, “Catch All the Laughs,” Catchy Comedy pays homage to classic sitcoms like The Mary Tyler Moore Show, I Love Lucy, Taxi, and Cheers.

So, mark your calendars and prepare for a day of non-stop laughter. Tune in to Catchy Comedy on Thanksgiving Day and indulge in The Dean Martin Celebrity Roast marathon. Laugh along with Martin and his celebrity friends as they leave no stone unturned in their hilarious roasting of beloved icons.

