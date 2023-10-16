Scammers Exploit Online Sports Streaming to Capture Personal Information, Warns BBB

As the COVID-19 pandemic prevented spectators from attending high school sports events, many fans turned to online streaming to watch their favorite student-athletes compete. However, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has issued a warning about scammers who are taking advantage of this trend and attempting to capture personal information from unsuspecting viewers.

According to Jim Clark, Assistant Director of the M.I.A.A., fake links are becoming increasingly prevalent on social media platforms. Scammers disguise themselves as fans and post links to streaming services on school or team social media pages. These links appear legitimate, leading viewers to believe they are accessing a genuine streaming service. However, when users attempt to watch the game, they are prompted to sign up for the service entering personal information, including credit card details, which the scammers then capture.

Matt Troha of the Illinois High School Association has been warning families about this issue, noting that scammers have taken advantage of the widespread expectation of live streaming during the pandemic. They now create fake sites for nearly every sporting event.

To stay safe while streaming sports online, the BBB recommends conducting thorough research on any website before providing any payment or personal information. Users should check a company’s BBB Business Profile and pay credit card whenever possible for added protection. It is also important to check a site’s security settings, including the URL starting with “HTTPS://” and the presence of a closed lock icon.

Additionally, users should exercise caution when clicking on links in social media posts, unsolicited text messages, or emails, as they may contain malware or lead to identity theft. Double-checking the legitimacy of the account posting the link, such as verifying that it belongs to the school or the official sports association, can help users avoid falling victim to scams.

By following these guidelines, viewers can enjoy online sports streaming safely and protect their personal information from scammers.

