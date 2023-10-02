BBB Warns Fans of Scammers on Online Sports Streams

As Covid prevented fans from attending high school games, many turned to online streams to watch their favorite student athletes. However, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that scammers are taking advantage of this trend. M.I.A.A. Assistant Director Jim Clark says that fake links are prevalent, especially on social media platforms like Twitter. These scammers are becoming more skilled at disguising themselves and tricking unsuspecting fans into providing personal information.

The scam typically starts with a fan posting a link on a school’s athletic department or team’s social media page. The post appears legitimate because it is tagged with the school’s name. When users click on the link, they are directed to a website that prompts them to sign up for a streaming service. After entering their name and email, users may be asked for credit card information or other sensitive details.

Matt Troha, from the Illinois High School Association, has been warning families about this problem. He says that scammers have noticed the increased demand for online streaming during the pandemic and are taking advantage of it. To protect themselves, users should check directly with the school or league to verify the authenticity of any links they come across. The M.I.A.A. website, for example, lists NFHS as the approved site for watching tournaments.

The BBB offers several tips to stay safe online, including researching websites before providing any information, paying with a credit card for added protection, and checking the security settings of websites. Users should also be cautious when clicking on links from social media, text messages, or emails, as they can lead to malware or identity theft.

Troha advises users to take the extra step of examining the profile of the person or account that posted the link. Often, scammers will have brand new accounts with few followers. Clark emphasizes the importance of being aware and confirming that the link is coming from a legitimate school, M.I.A.A., or NFHS account.

