Title: Celebrity Beauty Secrets Exposed: Iconic Makeup Products That Keep Hollywood Stars Looking Flawless

Summary: Dive into the world of celebrity beauty routines as we uncover the iconic makeup products that help Hollywood stars maintain their flawless looks. From eyebrow pencils to lip liners and fragrances, these A-listers swear these beauty essentials to enhance their natural features and leave a lasting impression.

In the quest for perfect brows, Jennifer Garner confesses that she can’t be seen without her favorite Chanel pencil, while Ariana Grande achieves her “Audrey Hepburn–ish” brow using a MAC pencil. Meanwhile, NYX Control Freak wins accolades from makeup artist Tung with its impeccable hold.

When it comes to eyeliner, Kylie Jenner creates her signature “baby wing” using Kylie Cosmetics liquid pen, while Grande opts for a bolder look with Charlotte Tilbury’s Rock ‘N’ Kohl. And to add that extra sparkle, actress Issa Rae embraces About-Face’s Glitter Eye Paint for a glamorous touch.

Lip liners play a crucial role in these celebrities’ routines, with Victoria Beckham’s Lip Definer impressing Eva Longoria for its creamy texture and long-lasting wear. Emma Roberts remains loyal to Charlotte Tilbury’s universally flattering Pillow Talk pencil, while Kathryn Newton’s beloved Chanel liner is almost worn down to the last bit.

As for lipstick, Phoebe Tonkin never leaves home without her iconic red lipstick from Chanel, often doubling up as a blush. And let’s not forget the finishing touches – lip gloss and setting spray. Carlacia Grant favors the sweet scent of Kilian Can’t Stop Loving You, while Issa Rae sticks to the classic Chanel No. 5. Maya Gray enjoys layering her Kayali scent with Xtra Milk Fragrance Dedcool to complete her makeup look.

In conclusion, these renowned celebrities rely on an array of tried-and-true makeup products to achieve their red carpet-worthy looks. From sculpting their brows to defining their lips, and finishing off with the perfect scent, these beauty essentials are the secrets behind their radiant and flawless appearances.