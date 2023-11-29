8 Must-Watch Netflix Movies Before They Depart in December 2023

As December approaches, it’s time to take a look at the movies that will be leaving Netflix. Whether you’re a fan of horror, comedy, biographies, or crime dramas, there’s something for everyone on this list. So, before these incredible films bid farewell, make sure to catch them while you still can.

1. Us [Jordan Peele’s chilling horror film]

Release Date: December 31, 2023

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%

Director Jordan Peele brings us another spine-tingling experience in Us. Starring Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, this film follows a family whose vacation takes a horrifying turn when they encounter their doppelgängers. Brace yourself for a thrilling ride filled with suspense and unexpected twists.

2. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy [Satirical comedy for the ages]

Release Date: January 1, 2024

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 66%

Travel back to the 1970s in this hilarious film about a news team trying to adapt to change. Led Will Ferrell’s iconic Ron Burgundy, prepare for outrageous laughs and unforgettable moments. With an all-star cast, this comedy has earned its place among the classics.

3. Catch Me If You Can [An incredible tale of deception]

Release Date: January 1, 2024

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%

Based on a true story, Catch Me If You Can is a captivating biographical film featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks. DiCaprio plays Frank Abagnale Jr., a master of deception, and Hanks portrays the FBI agent determined to bring him to justice. Get ready for a gripping game of cat and mouse.

4. Jaws [The iconic thriller that started it all]

Release Date: January 1, 2024

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 97%

Directed Steven Spielberg, Jaws revolutionized the film industry and terrified audiences around the world. This masterpiece tells the story of a man-eating shark terrorizing a small coastal town. With its haunting score and intense suspense, Jaws remains a must-see cinematic achievement.

5. Lost in Translation [A beautiful tale of connection]

Release Date: January 1, 2024

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 97%

Experience the enchanting city of Tokyo through the eyes of Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray. Lost in Translation follows the lives of two lost souls who form a unique bond while navigating the unfamiliarity of a foreign land. This heartfelt film captures the essence of human connection.

6. Saving Private Ryan [A powerful war epic]

Release Date: January 1, 2024

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 94%

Steven Spielberg’s war epic Saving Private Ryan takes viewers on a harrowing journey through World War II. Tom Hanks leads an unforgettable cast as they embark on a mission to save a soldier whose brothers have already perished in combat. This emotionally charged film depicts the sacrifices made during wartime.

7. Scarface [A captivating rise to power]

Release Date: January 1, 2024

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 79%

Witness the transformation of a Cuban refugee into a notorious drug lord in Scarface. Al Pacino’s electrifying performance as Tony Montana has solidified this film as a classic. Prepare for a gritty and thrilling journey into the underworld of Miami’s drug trade.

8. The Wolf of Wall Street [A wild and outrageous tale]

Release Date: January 1, 2024

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 80%

Leonardo DiCaprio delivers a powerhouse performance as Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street. Directed Martin Scorsese, this darkly comedic film explores the lavish and corrupt world of finance. Experience the highs and lows of Belfort’s meteoric rise and inevitable fall from grace.

Now is the time to catch these exceptional films before they leave Netflix. No matter your genre preference, there’s something on this list to captivate and entertain. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience these cinematic gems before they disappear.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Where can I watch these movies after they leave Netflix?

A: The availability of these movies on other streaming platforms or for rent/purchase varies. Check other popular streaming services and online stores to see if they offer the movies you’re interested in.

Q: Why do movies leave Netflix?

A: The selection of movies on Netflix is constantly changing due to licensing agreements and expired contracts. As Netflix aims to provide a diverse range of content, some movies are added while others are removed to make room for new titles.

Q: Can I request a movie to be added back to Netflix?

A: While Netflix considers user feedback, they cannot guarantee that a requested movie will be added back to their catalog. Licensing agreements and availability are factors that determine which movies are featured on the platform.

Q: Are these movies available in all countries?

A: Content availability may vary depending on your geographical location. Licensing agreements differ region, which means that some movies may be accessible in certain countries while unavailable in others.