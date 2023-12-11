Catch-a-Fire Pizza to Close Inside MadTree Brewing, Focus on Mobile Catering

In a surprising turn of events, Catch-a-Fire Pizza has announced that it will be ending its operations inside the popular MadTree Brewing in Oakley at the beginning of next year. This decision comes as both businesses aim to expand their respective brands.

The partnership between Catch-a-Fire Pizza and MadTree Brewing began in early 2013, with the pizza shop bringing its food truck to MadTree’s location on Kennedy Avenue. Over the years, Catch-a-Fire Pizza has provided guests with some of the best pizza and beer in the city, and its presence inside MadTree’s taproom has been greatly appreciated.

However, with MadTree Brewing’s plans for expansion, their management team has made the decision not to renew Catch-a-Fire Pizza’s lease. Instead, they will be taking over the food service inside their Oakley taproom. Catch-A-Fire expressed gratitude for the partnership with MadTree Brewing and believes that both companies have benefited and will continue to thrive in serving great food and beverages to their communities.

Catch-a-Fire Pizza owners, Jeff Ledford and Melissa Ledford, expressed their thanks to all their guests for their support over the years, particularly those who have been regulars since their food truck days. They also revealed that the pizza shop has plans to expand its business, with details to be announced soon. However, they did confirm that they will be focusing on mobile catering next year.

MadTree co-founder, Kenny McNutt, expressed his appreciation for the partnership with Catch-a-Fire Pizza, stating that they have cherished working together since the early days at their original location. McNutt wished them all the best in the future and much success as they move forward with their other locations and catering business.

Catch-a-Fire Pizza’s last day of operation inside MadTree Brewing will be on December 31.