Malaysian Man and his Cat Complete 10 Kilometre Marathon

A Malaysian man and his cat companion have become a sensation on TikTok after completing a 10 kilometre marathon together. The owner, known as I am Jibek, shared a video of himself participating in the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM) with his pet cat named Jibek.

In the video, which lasted one minute and 16 seconds, the owner is seen carrying a backpack with Jibek sitting on top of it, enduring the run together. To ensure the comfort of his feline friend, the owner also had an electronic fan which he used to cool Jibek during the race.

This is not the first time that the owner has brought Jibek to marathons, as he has previously shared videos of them participating in similar activities. The TikTok post has gained over 35,000 views and 3,000 likes, with TikTok users finding Jibek’s involvement amusing.

Despite not actually running, Jibek appeared as if he completed the entire marathon, with users commending the cat’s dedication. The owner revealed in the comment section that he had trained Jibek to participate in activities with him since the cat was six months old. This year marked their first time participating in marathons together.

In addition to TikTok, the owner also shared the video on his Instagram, where it has received over a thousand likes. The heartwarming video showcases the strong bond between the owner and his cat, capturing the attention of viewers worldwide.

