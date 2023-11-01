Cat’s Fascination with Flushing Toilets Leaves Reddit Users Amused

A recent video circulating on Reddit has caught the attention of users and left them in stitches. The short clip showcases a cat’s peculiar fascination with flushing toilets, as it repeatedly flushes the toilet just to watch the water swirl.

While it is no secret that cats enjoy playing with random objects, such as boxes and threads, this video takes feline curiosity to a whole new level. The footage captures the cat perched on top of the cistern, determined to remove a piece of paper obscuring the flusher. With a few determined swipes, the cat successfully uncovers the flusher and proceeds to flush the toilet, eagerly observing the water as it moves around the bowl.

The video, shared on Reddit with a humorous caption, quickly gained popularity, amassing close to 1,700 upvotes and numerous comments. Users were entertained the cat’s antics, with some suggesting getting a toy or a cat fountain to satisfy its love for swirling water. Others shared their own experiences with similar feline behavior, recounting humorous and slightly alarming encounters with their own pets.

While the video provided amusement to viewers, it also highlights the unique and often unpredictable behaviors of our beloved pets. Cats, known for their independent nature, seem to find joy in the simplest of things, surprising and delighting their human companions on a daily basis.

So, the next time you catch your cat exhibiting a seemingly strange fascination, embrace their quirks and remember, just like this Reddit sensation, it is these peculiarities that make our furry friends even more lovable and entertaining.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why do cats play with random objects?

A: Cats are naturally curious and playful animals. Playing with random objects helps them exercise their hunting instincts and provides mental stimulation.

Q: Is it common for cats to be fascinated with flushing toilets?

A: While not all cats are interested in flushing toilets, some cats do find the swirling water fascinating. Each cat has its own unique preferences and interests.

Q: Should I be concerned if my cat is fascinated with flushing toilets?

A: As long as your cat’s behavior is not causing any harm or posing a danger to itself or others, there is no need for concern. However, it is always a good idea to provide alternative forms of entertainment and stimulation to keep your cat engaged.

Q: Can I purchase a toy or fountain to satisfy my cat’s fascination with swirling water?

A: Yes, there are various cat toys and fountains available in the market that simulate the movement of water. These can be a great way to provide entertainment and enrichment for your cat.