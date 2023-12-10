Cat Shows Off Impressive Doorbell Ringing Skills

A cat’s talent for self-teaching has once again been demonstrated in a hilarious video that has gone viral on TikTok. The video, posted user @alohaaalyssa, shows a tabby cat jumping onto a ledge beside the doorbell on the porch. To everyone’s surprise, the cat deliberately presses the doorbell before jumping back down and demanding to be let in.

The puzzled owner of the cat wrote in the caption, “Nobody taught him how to do that idk where he learned.” This wasn’t a one-off incident either. @alohaaalyssa shared another video of her cat, this time in daylight, once again ringing the doorbell and patiently waiting to be let inside.

Cats are often underestimated in terms of their intelligence when compared to dogs, but they can be just as clever. According to Dr. Lorie Huston, a veterinarian, “Relative brain size isn’t always the best indicator of intelligence,” and cats’ brains share certain similarities with human brains that contribute to their intelligence.

While dogs may be more easily trainable, cat lovers argue that it is the cat’s independent nature that makes them more intelligent. Cats don’t feel the need to constantly acknowledge their owners like dogs do. As Literature Professor Mary Bly once said, “Dogs come when they’re called; cats take a message and get back to you.”

In addition to their intelligence, cats have shown their usefulness in surprising ways throughout history. Purina references an article from The New York Times in 1876 that mentions mail-delivery cats. These cats were used to transport messages carrying waterproof bags around their necks. Although pigeons later proved to be quicker, the experiment with the service cats demonstrated their capabilities.

The TikTok community was delighted the cat’s doorbell ringing skills, with users praising the cat’s ingenuity and cuteness. It’s clear that cats are not to be underestimated when it comes to their ability to learn and impress with their talents.

