Successful CAT Topper Shares His Study Strategy

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow recently announced the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023, and among the top scorers was Kumar Sai Vishnu, a 20-year-old statistics graduate from Visakhapatnam. What sets Vishnu apart is that he achieved a perfect 100 percentile without attending any coaching classes.

Vishnu explained his unique study strategy, which revolved around staying updated reading articles related to CAT syllabus topics on the internet every morning. “Every morning, I used to read at least one article on the Internet which would be related to some topic of the CAT syllabus. This helped me stay updated,” Vishnu said.

In addition to staying updated, Vishnu emphasized the importance of solving previous year question papers and doing mock tests. “It is important to solve previous year question papers or mock tests as they have some of the best and most important questions. I heavily relied on these two things. Therefore, I first solved previous year question papers, and then I got mock tests from some of the top coaching institutes such as Career Launcher and solved one paper everyday. I also enrolled in Career Launcher’s VARC 1000,” he explained.

Apart from his study strategy, Vishnu also advised candidates to stay away from social media and other distractions. He highlighted the need to be persistent and confident in oneself. “It is very important to ensure that you don’t spend a lot of time on social media, and that includes YouTube videos. However, there is too much noise/content that can distract a student. It is important to be persistent and have confidence in yourself. If you are able to achieve these two things, CAT will not be as tough as it looks,” Vishnu shared.

Vishnu’s sister, who studies at IIM Sirmaur, served as one of his motivations for appearing in the exam. This was his second attempt, having scored 95.6 percentile in his first attempt in 2022.

In conclusion, Vishnu’s success story proves that with a strategic approach, dedicated self-study, and the right mindset, students can excel in highly competitive exams like CAT without relying on formal coaching classes.