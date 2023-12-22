CAT 2023 Topper Vishnu Excels in MBA Entrance Exam

Vishnu’s Success in CAT 2023 Reflects Passion for Business Operations

Vishnu, a 20-year-old from Visakhapatnam, has achieved a remarkable feat securing a perfect 100 percentile score in the MBA entrance exam — CAT 2023. With only 14 candidates achieving this milestone, Vishnu takes us through his academic journey and the driving forces behind his success.

Driven his passion for understanding large-scale business operations, Vishnu decided to pursue management studies. He completed his schooling at Little Angels Vizag and recently graduated with a BSc degree in statistics from GITAM Vizag. It was during his undergraduate studies that he first took the CAT exam in 2022 and scored an impressive 95.6 percentile. Building on this foundation, Vishnu dedicated himself to focused preparation, which ultimately led to his outstanding performance in CAT 2023.

Vishnu’s preparation strategy revolved around the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section of the exam. He focused extensively on mock tests, carefully analyzing his performance to identify areas for improvement. Additionally, Vishnu received coaching from Career Launcher to enhance his overall preparation.

While Vishnu recognized his strengths in the DILR and QA sections, he emphatically stated, “I made all three sections my strengths.” This confidence and his commitment to encompassing personal and professional growth set him apart.

Looking forward, Vishnu aims to join a top B-school in the country, nurturing his academic and personal development. He advises future CAT aspirants to remain persistent, stay focused on their goals, and eliminate unnecessary distractions.

Vishnu’s success story is further complemented his family’s support. His father works as a sales manager, his mother is a homemaker, and his sister is currently pursuing an MBA from IIM Sirmaur.

In conclusion, Vishnu’s exceptional achievement in CAT 2023 demonstrates his dedication to understanding business operations and his commitment to personal growth. His success serves as an inspiration to aspirants, urging them to follow their passion and work diligently to achieve their goals.