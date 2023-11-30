Exploring the Surge in CAT Registrations: Reasons and Insights

The CAT 2023 exam, conducted IIM Lucknow on November 26, witnessed a remarkable increase of 30% in registrations. For the first time in history, CAT registrations surpassed the 3 lakh mark. This surge in aspirants is a continuation of the trend seen in the previous years, with 2.55 lakh registrations in 2022 and 2.3 lakhs in 2021. To shed light on the reasons behind this surge, we consulted experts from various prestigious institutions.

One of the key factors identified Manoj Kumar Tiwari, the Director of IIM Mumbai, is the transformation of modern business management courses to align with the latest trends and digital components. Top B-schools in India have recognized the importance of these new skills in the corporate environment and integrated them into their programs. Consequently, more students are inspired to pursue an MBA for a promising future. Tiwari also attributes the rise in registrations to the effective promotion campaigns carried out through social media.

Dr. Ramakrishna Velamuri, the Dean of the School of Management at Mahindra University in Hyderabad, highlights the economic uncertainty as a driving force behind the increased focus on skill-based education. With major tech firms implementing layoffs and startups experiencing widespread cuts, individuals are seeking holistic education that equips them with versatile skills. Pursuing an MBA offers a valuable option in this scenario.

Dr. Harvinder Singh, the Admissions Chairperson at IMT Ghaziabad, identifies several reasons for the surge in CAT registrations. Firstly, there is an increased acceptance of MBA as a career choice among young professionals. Secondly, entry-level technically qualified employees aspire to upskill themselves and enter managerial roles. Thirdly, there is an augmented supply of seats in B-schools that accept CAT scores. Finally, the increased visibility of CAT and the expansion of test centers have made the exam more accessible to aspirants nationwide.

Overall, the surge in CAT registrations can be attributed to a combination of factors, including the relevance of digital components in MBA programs, the demand for skill-based education, and the growing acceptance and visibility of CAT as a pathway to a successful managerial career.

