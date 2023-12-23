Top Performers in CAT 2023 Announced

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, recently announced the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023. A total of 2.88 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, which was conducted on November 26 across 375 test centers in 167 cities in India.

Out of all the candidates, there were 14 who achieved a perfect 100 percentile score, while 29 secured a remarkable 99.99 percentile. The state of Maharashtra stood out as the best-performing state, with the highest number of students achieving the perfect score. Among the 14 candidates with a 100 percentile score, four hailed from Maharashtra. Similarly, out of the 29 candidates with a 99.99 percentile score, nine were from Maharashtra.

Furthermore, Maharashtra also had a significant presence among the candidates who secured a 99.98 percentile score. Of the 29 students in this category, eight were from Maharashtra.

The CAT 2023 results have been a testament to the hard work and dedication of these top performers. With their exceptional scores, they have showcased their knowledge and aptitude in various areas tested in the examination.

Candidates who appeared for the CAT 2023 examination can now visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in, to check and download their results. The announcement of the top performers has been an exciting moment for the candidates and the overall CAT community.

As the CAT 2023 results highlight the achievements of these exceptional students, it also serves as an inspiration for future aspirants to aim for excellence in their own endeavors. The CAT examination continues to be a prestigious and competitive test for management aspirants, and the outstanding performances of these candidates further emphasize its significance in the selection process of top business schools in India.