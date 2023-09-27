Netflix’s Castlevania: Nocturne Introduces Tragic Descendant of Belmont Clan

Netflix’s latest addition to the Castlevania series, Nocturne, takes place centuries after the original events, focusing on Richter Belmont, a descendant of heroes Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades. The show immediately plunges Richter into a world of tragedy, violence, and monsters, connecting the Belmont Clan bloodline across shows.

In the seven-minute cold open released Netflix as part of their “Drop” event, viewers are introduced to Richter, who resides in 18th century Boston with his mother Julia Belmont. However, their peaceful life is disrupted when Richter’s encounter with an old vampiric grudge results in a heartbreaking turn of events.

The opening not only sets the tone for the show but also introduces Zahn McClarnon’s mysterious villain Olrox. Olrox’s battle with Julia and his chilling soliloquy to Richter about his revenge quest add to the sense of foreboding and provide a great setup for the series as a whole.

This tragic setup showcases the personal nature of the Belmont Clan descendants and effectively ties the two shows together thematically. Despite the trauma faced the newest member of the Belmont family, it adds depth to the story and enhances the connection between the characters.

Viewers can follow Richter’s journey when Castlevania: Nocturne starts streaming on Netflix on September 28th.

