Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Announced Netflix

Netflix has officially announced that Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 is in the works. Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation will continue to produce the series for Netflix, with Sam Deats and Adam Deats returning as directors. The video game adaptation achieved great success, landing on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV List and reaching the Top 10 in 40 countries.

Creator Clive Bradley and showrunner Kevin Kolde expressed their gratitude to both old and new Castlevania fans for their amazing response and support. They also shared their excitement for bringing more Castlevania: Nocturne and continuing the next chapter in the rise of Richter Belmont.

Castlevania: Nocturne is a thrilling and gothic adventure that takes place during the French Revolution. It is based on Konami’s 1993 Castlevania: Rondo of Blood video game and is created and written Clive Bradley, with Kevin Kolde serving as the showrunner. The story revolves around Trevor Belmont and Richter, who carries on his family’s vampire-hunting legacy. Powerhouse Animation is behind the production of the series.

Season 2 will feature a stellar voice cast, including Edward Bluemel as Richter, Pixie Davies as Maria Renard, Thuso Mbedu as Annette, Natassja Kinski as Tera, Sydney James Harcourt as Edouard, Zahn McClarnon as, and Franka Potente as Erzsebet Báthory. Erzsebet Báthory is a character based on a real-life controversial figure from history, known for her alleged serial killings and torture of numerous girls and women.

Fans of the Castlevania franchise can anticipate an evolution in the story, with higher stakes and a captivating narrative of love and loss. The announcement of Season 2 has generated excitement among viewers who are eager to delve further into the fan-favorite series.

