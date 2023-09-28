The Spin-Off Castlevania: Nocturne Brings a Fresh Twist to the Vampire Franchise

The spin-off series Castlevania: Nocturne takes the iconic vampire franchise in a new direction, set in Tea Party-era Boston and 18th-century France. The show follows a group of vampire hunters and magic users as they come together to prevent the arrival of the Vampire Messiah, uncovering a conspiracy involving the church and aristocracy along the way. Led Richter Belmont, the gang includes characters like firebrand summoner Maria and sorceress Annette. However, the true standout of the series is the under-utilized singer Edouard, who brings depth and tragedy to the show.

Castlevania: Nocturne offers a fresh setting and color palette compared to the original series, with warm yellows and oranges creating a sense of religious wonder. While fans may miss the presence of Dracula, the character of Olrox proves to be a compelling replacement, providing more depth to the trope of vampires as simply evil agents. However, the ultimate Big Bad of Nocturne, the Vampire Messiah, remains mostly on the periphery of the story, leaving some major revelations dropped without impact.

The structure of the show can feel uneven, with a significant amount of time dedicated to a flashback and a slow start for action scenes. The lack of gore in the first half of the season may disappoint fans who are accustomed to the blood-soaked battles of the Castlevania franchise. However, Nocturne manages to find its stride towards the end, delivering an epic closing stretch that leaves viewers craving more.

Overall, Castlevania: Nocturne is an inconsistent but ultimately entertaining series that has the potential to surpass its predecessor. With a little more bite, this spin-off could become a formidable addition to the Castlevania universe.

