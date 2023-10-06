Netflix Renews Castlevania: Nocturne for Second Season

Netflix has officially announced the renewal of the animated series, Castlevania: Nocturne, for a second season. The first season of the show premiered on September 28th, and it is the next installment of the Castlevania universe, which is based on the classic Konami video game series.

Creator/Showrunner Clive Bradley and showrunner Kevin Kolde expressed their gratitude to both old and new Castlevania fans for the overwhelming response and support. They are excited to continue the story with Castlevania: Nocturne and explore the next chapter in the rise of Richter Belmont.

During the first five days of its release on Netflix, the series quickly climbed the charts and reached the Top 10 English TV List. It also gained popularity internationally, securing a spot in the Top 10 in 40 countries.

Season one of Castlevania: Nocturne took place in France in 1792 during the French Revolution. The story centered around a counter-revolutionary aristocracy forming an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who planned to unleash an army of vampires and night creatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, sought out Richter Belmont, the last descendant of the renowned family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance.

The upcoming season will continue to be produced Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation for Netflix. Sam Deats and Adam Deats will once again take on the directing duties for the show.

This renewal is great news for fans of the Castlevania series, as they can now look forward to the continuation of the story and the thrilling adventures of Richter Belmont. Castlevania: Nocturne has proven to be a success, both in terms of critical acclaim and audience reception, and it is expected to captivate viewers once again in its second season.

