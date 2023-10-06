Netflix Renews “Castlevania: Nocturne” for Season 2

Netflix has recently announced the renewal of “Castlevania: Nocturne” for a second season, just a week after the debut of the show’s first season on September 28th.

The series, which is based on the popular Konami “Castlevania” video game series, serves as a sequel to the previous “Castlevania” series on Netflix and takes place 300 years after the events of the original show.

The story of “Nocturne” is set in France, during the height of the French Revolution in 1792. The aristocracy that opposes the revolution forms an alliance with a dangerous vampire, who promises to unleash an army of vampires and night creatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, the last descendant of the renowned family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance against this terrifying threat.

The show has received an overwhelming response from fans all over the world. Within the first five days of its release, “Nocturne” reached the Top 10 English TV list and made it to the Top 10 in 40 countries.

The voice cast for Season 1 included talented actors such as Edward Bluemel, Thuso Mbedu, Pixie Davies, Sharon D. Clarke, Richard Dormer, Iain Glen, Sydney James Harcourt, Elarica Johnson, Nastassja Kinski, Zahn McClarnon, Aaron Neil, Franka Potente, and Sophie Skelton.

The series creators and showrunners, Clive Bradley and Kevin Kolde, expressed their excitement and gratitude for the support they have received from the fans, and are thrilled to continue the story of “Castlevania: Nocturne” in Season 2. The executive producers for the show are Fred Siebert and Adi Shankar, and directing duties will once again be shared Sam Deats and Adam Deats. The production will be handled Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation for Netflix.

Sources: Netflix