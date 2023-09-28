Netflix’s Castlevania: Nocturne Offers a Riveting History Lesson and Exploration of Freedom

Netflix’s newest animated series, Castlevania: Nocturne, takes viewers on an epic journey through the French Revolution while reworking elements from the franchise’s best games. The show follows demon slayer Richter Belmont as he seeks vengeance and battles vampires during the late 18th century.

Nocturne stays true to the essence of Castlevania, with a focus on brooding protagonists and a depiction of France as a country overrun vampiric aristocrats. However, what sets this new series apart is its exploration of the French Revolution as more than just a social uprising. The show delves into the nation’s colonial history and its transition from monarchy to democracy, while acknowledging the atrocities committed abroad.

The series introduces new and reimagined supporting characters, such as Maria and Edouard, who add depth and complexity to the storyline. But it is Annette, a ferrokinetic Vodoun practitioner, who stands out with her Haitian identity and ability to understand the situation in France. Nocturne expands the boundaries of Castlevania’s magical mythology through Annette’s character, offering a fresh perspective on Afro Caribbean syncretism.

While Nocturne delivers thrilling action and nods to the video games, it also raises thought-provoking questions about the cost of fighting for a noble cause. The season as a whole beautifully balances intense battles with introspective moments, creating a resonance between the show’s action and the themes it explores.

Although the show occasionally struggles with its use of 3D animation and some plotlines feel familiar towards the end, these minor issues do not overshadow the overall impact of Castlevania: Nocturne.

In summary, Castlevania: Nocturne is a must-watch series that combines thrilling action, a riveting historical backdrop, and critical exploration of freedom and revolution.

