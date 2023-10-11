TikTokers Reenact Monty Python Scene at Medieval Castle in Kilkenny

A video reenacting a famous Monty Python scene at a medieval castle in Kilkenny has gone viral on TikTok. The clip, which features two guests acting out the humorous “insulting Frenchman” scene from the comedy classic, has sparked a renewed interest in the British comedy troupe. As a result, people have been streaming the Monty Python series.

The video was filmed at Tybroughney Castle, a 15th-century tower house and castle located in Piltown, south Kilkenny. This historic castle offers a unique blend of old-world charm and modern comfort, making it the perfect place to experience life in medieval times. Tybroughney Castle was built in 1462 and sits on the banks of the River Suir.

The castle has its own private driveway, courtyard, and entrance door. The courtyard is equipped with outdoor furniture, a charcoal BBQ, a fire pit, and outdoor lighting, providing an ideal setting for gatherings. Inside, there is a kitchen, a banquet hall with a large dining table on the ground floor, and several beautifully appointed en-suite bedrooms on the upper floors. The castle can accommodate up to 10 guests.

In addition to Tybroughney Castle, Airbnb has compiled a list of other castles that are perfect for living out your King Arthurian dreams. One of these options is Grantstown Castle, a charming 15th-century castle in Kilfeacle, County Tipperary. This castle has been lovingly restored and combines medieval architecture with modern comforts.

Grantstown Castle is comprised of six floors connected a stone and oak spiral staircase. It features three double bedrooms and one single bedroom, providing accommodations for up to seven guests. Guests can also explore the castle’s battlements, which offer breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside.

Overall, these castles provide a unique opportunity to step back in time and experience the enchantment of medieval life. Whether reenacting Monty Python scenes or simply immersing oneself in the rich history of these castles, guests are sure to have a memorable stay.

