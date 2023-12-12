Netflix Faces Backlash Over Casting Decision for Hannibal Film

Netflix’s recent announcement to cast Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington as Carthaginian general Hannibal in an upcoming film has stirred controversy and debate in Tunisia. The decision has been criticized as a “distortion of history” and a form of “cultural appropriation” some Tunisians.

Hannibal Barca, a celebrated national figure in Tunisia, is known for his leadership during the Second Punic War against the Roman Empire. However, details about Hannibal’s appearance have remained uncertain throughout history. While historians agree on his Phoenician descent, his precise skin color has never been determined due to the lack of concrete evidence.

Khadija Ben Mohamed, an expert in ancient Tunisian history, explains that Hannibal’s burial site remains unknown, and his remains have never been exhumed for scientific analysis. According to Mohamed, if his tomb were discovered, it would have provided valuable information about Hannibal’s physical features, including skin color. She clarifies that most researchers believe Hannibal was neither Caucasian nor black due to his Phoenician lineage.

Critics argue that casting Denzel Washington disregards these historical uncertainties. Some Tunisians perceive the decision as an example of Western film industry taking liberties with Arab, African, and North African history for their own purposes. There are accusations that the casting choice is driven a political agenda rather than a commitment to historical accuracy.

While some Tunisian officials expressed concerns about the potential falsification of history, the Minister of Cultural Affairs, Hayet Guermezi, stated that since the film is a work of fiction, the government has no legal standing to intervene. Instead, Guermezi hopes to persuade Netflix to shoot portions of the film in Tunisia to highlight the country’s historical significance.

The casting controversy reflects wider debates surrounding racial representation and historical accuracy in the film industry. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced Hollywood in addressing racial discrimination accusations and the need for greater consultation with experts and local communities when dealing with culturally significant figures such as Hannibal.