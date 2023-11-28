New Guidelines Clarify Legitimacy of Community Certificates

Chennai residents were recently hit a wave of confusion surrounding the validity of community certificates. A circulating WhatsApp message warned that certificates without photographs of students or parents might be considered invalid, urging parents to replace them at e-service centers. However, revenue officials have since denounced the message as false.

In an effort to dispel doubts, the government has clarified the guidelines. Since two years ago, community certificates have been issued online with photographs and QR codes. Prior to that, certificates were issued in hard copy form without pictures.

T. Sadagopan, a resident of Pattabiram, expressed concern about the potential consequences of certificates without photographs being declared invalid. Despite numerous social media forwards, the authenticity of the message remains uncertain, causing anxiety among parents and students during the admissions process.

Visiting e-service centers in Korattur, it was discovered that the staff had also received the information and advised individuals to bring their Aadhaar details and two photos to obtain a new caste certificate.

Even teachers in Ranipet district received a similar text alert a few months ago. Although there was no official communication about the issue, some parents chose to update their certificates online to ensure smoother verification during college admissions and scholarship applications.

A senior revenue official clarified that the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA), which oversees e-service centers, had not issued any instructions regarding the replacement of old caste certificates online. The official attributed the confusion to misinformation spread on social media.

To clear up any further doubts or confusion, the government advises individuals to follow official channels for updates and information regarding certificates and to avoid relying solely on social media messages.