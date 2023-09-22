The Castaway Diva Netflix Release Date and Details: Everything You Need to Know

The long-awaited release date for the Korean drama series, “Castaway Diva,” on Netflix is finally here. Directed Oh Choong-hwan and written Park Hye-ryun, this romantic comedy tells the story of Seo Mok-ha, a girl who dreams of becoming a diva but finds herself stranded on an uninhabited island for fifteen years.

The lead role of Seo Mok-ha is played Park Eun-bin, with other cast members including Chae Jong-hyeop, Kim Hyo-jin, Cha Hak-yeon, and Kim Joo-hun. The series is expected to captivate viewers with its twelve episodes, following Seo Mok-ha’s journey from the island to pursuing her dreams of becoming a diva.

The Castaway Diva Netflix release date has been set for October 21, 2023. On this day, current Netflix subscribers will be able to stream the series, while new subscribers can sign up through the Netflix app or website to enjoy the show. Netflix offers three subscription plans, including a Standard Plan with ads at $6.99/month, a Standard Plan without ads at $15.49/month, and a Premium Plan without ads at $19.99/month.

The official synopsis of “Castaway Diva” reads: “A drama depicting the diva challenge of Seo Mok-ha, an aspiring singer who was rescued from a deserted island after 15 years.” With its unique storyline and talented cast, the series promises to be a must-watch for fans of Korean dramas and romantic comedies.

For more Netflix-related updates, be sure to check out the streamer’s release schedule for September 2023. And don’t forget to mark your calendars for the release of “Doona!” on Netflix as well. With so much exciting content on the horizon, it’s an excellent time to be a Netflix subscriber.

