A Showcase of Exceptional Talent in Central Mass. Girls’ Soccer

Last week in Central Massachusetts girls’ soccer, numerous players delivered standout performances that caught the attention of fans and spectators alike. While each player showcased their skills on the field, one player emerged victorious as the StormWorks Roofing & Restoration girls’ soccer player of the week.

The honor goes to Emilee Larson from David Prouty High School. With an astounding 22,096 votes, Larson secured the top spot, demonstrating her undeniable talent and earning recognition for her exceptional performance. She surpassed her competitor, Erin McNamara from St. Bernard’s, who received 7,708 votes.

Throughout the week, various players left a lasting impact on their respective matches. Sastea Cherduville from Ayer-Shirley delivered an impressive hat trick, propelling her team to victory against North/Tech. Angelina DaSilva from AMSA exhibited her prowess with three goals and two assists, leading the Eagles to a resounding 6-0 win over Groton-Dunstable.

Natalie Frazier of Auburn displayed her goal-scoring abilities netting all four goals in a CMADA Class B quarterfinal win against Valley Tech. Frazier continued her remarkable week with a hat trick in a 3-1 victory over Northbridge.

Hadley Heaphy from Notre Dame Academy achieved a hat trick in multiple matches, helping her team secure victories against St. Bernard’s and Oxford. Addy Jerome of Sutton was instrumental in Sutton’s journey to the championship, contributing a hat trick in a CMADA Class C quarterfinal win against Oxford and scoring the winning goal in the semifinal against Uxbridge.

Margaret Johnson of Whitinsville Christian played a pivotal role in her team’s success, scoring three goals and recording two assists in the quarterfinal and semifinal matches. Johnson culminated the week securing a hat trick in the final against Tahanto, solidifying Whitinsville Christian’s title.

Other notable players who made significant contributions include Julia Kaminski from Douglas, Keira Megan from Algonquin, Mia Monje from St. Paul, Kyah Montano from Nipmuc, Kayla Schroeder from Bay Path, and Lilina Shiers from Tantasqua.

These exceptional athletes demonstrated their dedication and talent on the soccer field, captivating fans and proving their worth. As the season progresses, we anticipate even more remarkable performances that highlight the exceptional abilities of Central Mass. girls’ soccer players.

