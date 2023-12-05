Meta Faces Scrutiny Over Alleged COPPA Violations

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is under fire for allegedly evading the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). In a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Senators Bill Cassidy and Edward Markey expressed their demand for the company to comply with COPPA and cease its evasion tactics.

According to a complaint filed 33 states, Meta has been aware for years that millions of children under the age of 13 use its services, yet it has failed to comply with COPPA’s privacy requirements for these young users. The complaint further reveals that an internal report from 2015 estimated that four million Instagram users were under the age of 13, accounting for 30 percent of children aged 10 to 12 in the United States.

Meta has also been accused of collecting data on underage users even after being notified that they were children, without obtaining parental consent as required COPPA. Senators Cassidy and Markey condemn Meta’s willful blindness to evade the law, calling it outrageous and a disregard for the privacy requirements outlined in COPPA.

In response to these allegations, the senators have introduced legislation called the Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA 2.0) to update the knowledge standard and strengthen online privacy protections for children. They urge Congress to pass this legislation swiftly to prevent social media platforms like Meta from ignoring the presence of millions of child users.

COPPA, enacted in 1998, established privacy protections for children under 13 online. However, in light of the significant changes in the online landscape, the law is in need of an update. Senator Cassidy previously reintroduced the Children and Teens Online Privacy Protection Act 2.0 to safeguard children’s privacy and demand transparency from companies like Amazon regarding their biometric data collection practices.

Meta’s apparent failure to comply with COPPA and its intentional evasion of privacy requirements has brought the company under scrutiny. It remains to be seen how Meta will respond to these allegations and whether Congress will take further action to strengthen online privacy protections for children.