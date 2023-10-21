Where to Watch and Stream Casper (1995)

If you’re wondering where to watch and stream the beloved film Casper (1995), you’re in luck! This live-action supernatural comedy-drama, directed Brad Silberling, is based on the popular Harvey Comics cartoon character, Casper the Friendly Ghost.

The story revolves around Casper, a friendly ghost who forms an unlikely friendship with a reclusive girl named Kat. Together, they navigate the challenges of living in Whipstaff Manor, a haunted house inhabited not only Casper but also his mischievous poltergeist uncles, the Ghostly Trio.

The cast of Casper (1995) includes Christina Ricci as Kat Harvey, Bill Pullman as paranormal therapist James Harvey, Cathy Moriarty as Carrigan Crittenden, and Eric Idle as Paul Plutzker, among others.

If you’re interested in watching Casper (1995), you can do so via the popular streaming service, Netflix. Netflix, launched in 2007, offers a wide range of movies and TV shows for subscribers in over 190 countries.

To watch the movie on Netflix, simply follow these steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan (e.g., Standard with Ads, Standard, or Premium) Create an account entering your email address and password Enter your chosen payment method

Netflix offers different subscription plans with varying features. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows but may show ads before or during content. The Standard plan is ad-free and allows for content downloads on two supported devices. The Premium plan offers Ultra HD content, downloads on up to six supported devices, and the option to add extra members to the account who don’t live in the same household.

