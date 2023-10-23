“Cash Stuffing” Trend on TikTok Raises Concerns for Insurers

A new budgeting trend known as “cash stuffing” or the cash envelope system has gained popularity on TikTok as a simple way to track spending. However, insurers are warning that this trend may leave consumers vulnerable to financial loss.

With “cash stuffing,” individuals withdraw cash from their bank accounts and divide it into envelopes designated for specific categories such as groceries, bills, emergency funds, and gifting. The idea is to limit spending to the amount of cash in each envelope.

Insurers caution that many contents policies have limitations on coverage for cash. For example, AA Insurance’s contents policy covers accidental loss or theft of cash up to $500, subject to terms and conditions. Tower’s policy covers some cash, with coverage limits ranging from $250 to $1000 for loss of money, gold, silver bars, ingots, and precious stones.

Tom Bartlett, AA Insurance’s head of home claims, advises customers to take reasonable care with their belongings, including keeping large sums of money in banks or other financial institutions rather than hiding it at home. Steve Wilson, Tower’s chief claims officer, recommends keeping purses and wallets out of sight to protect cash at home.

Insurers in the UK have reported a significant increase in cash theft claims in recent years, with average claim amounts reaching £333 (NZ$690). This highlights the potential risks associated with keeping large amounts of cash at home.

While the cash stuffing trend offers a straightforward approach to budgeting, it’s important for individuals to understand the limitations of their contents policies and consider alternative methods for managing savings. Consulting with banks about available options for savings management is recommended to ensure the security of funds.

