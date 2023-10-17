Young People Saving Cash at Home Targeted Burglars in Social Media Trend

Young people who are adopting the trend of saving cash in envelopes at home as part of a social media challenge are now becoming targets for burglars. Admiral Insurance has observed an increase in claims related to stolen cash, particularly involving significant amounts of money kept in envelopes during break-ins.

This trend, known as “cash stuffing,” originated on social media platforms such as TikTok. It involves savers meticulously organizing their savings in brightly colored envelopes, rather than relying on bank accounts. The appeal of this method lies in the ability to have physical cash on hand, allowing individuals to better track their budgets and avoid overspending.

Videos posted on TikTok show users like BudgetsWithBeth showcasing their cash-stuffing techniques, including categorizing envelopes for various expenses such as monthly bills, petrol, window cleaning, and more. Many of these videos have gained substantial popularity, with thousands of likes per video under the hashtag #cashstuffing.

However, Admiral Insurance warns against the potential risks associated with this practice. The insurer shared a case where a customer had £1,700 worth of cash stolen from envelopes. Despite the claims for such incidents being covered, it is crucial to exercise caution when keeping large amounts of cash at home.

In response to the trend, TikTok includes a disclaimer beneath cash-stuffing videos, offering tips to avoid financial risks. They advise users to be mindful of content promoting financial products and services and urge caution when viewing or acting upon user-generated content.

Admiral Insurance also highlights that individuals paying card instead of cash may benefit from added protections. For instance, credit card users may be eligible for a refund under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act if their purchases are substandard or if they fail to receive the expected goods or services.

While cash stuffing offers a tangible way for young savers to manage their finances, it is essential to remain aware of the potential dangers it poses and to take precautions to ensure the safety of their savings.

