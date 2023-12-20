Despite Demonetisation, Cash Continues to Thrive in India

Cash remains an integral part of India’s financial landscape, despite a controversial move to ban certain banknotes in 2016. The currency ban, known as demonetisation, was intended to combat corruption and undeclared wealth, but seven years later, cash usage shows no signs of decline.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), cash in circulation in the economy grew over 16.6% in 2020-21, surpassing the average annual growth rate of the previous decade. Cash as a share of GDP peaked at over 14% in 2020-21, indicating the continued reliance on physical currency.

At the same time, digital transactions have seen significant growth, thanks to the widespread use of smartphones, debit cards, and the delivery of welfare benefits. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), a platform that enables seamless bank transfers, saw transactions surpassing a trillion dollars last year, accounting for a third of India’s GDP.

This simultaneous growth in both cash and digital payments poses a paradox. Normally, one would expect an increase in digital transactions to lead to a decrease in cash usage. However, for many Indians, cash serves as a valuable precautionary financial tool. It is often used for emergency purposes and is perceived as a store of value.

Several factors contribute to this persistence of cash. Falling interest rates on bank deposits, a large informal and rural economy, and increased direct benefit cash transfers during the pandemic have all contributed to the preference for cash. Additionally, cash continues to play a significant role in politics and real estate, with unaccounted-for cash finding its way into political campaign coffers and being used for real estate transactions.

India is not alone in experiencing this paradoxical growth in both cash and digital currency. The European Central Bank has observed a similar trend with the demand for euro banknotes increasing despite the digitization of retail payments.

In conclusion, while digital transactions are on the rise in India, cash remains deeply ingrained in the country’s financial habits. The preference for cash is driven its perceived value as a precautionary saving and its role in various sectors of the economy. Despite demonetisation, cash is here to stay in India.