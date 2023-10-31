Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra Withdraws Relief Against Media and Social Media in Defamation Suit

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has decided not to pursue any relief against various media outlets and social media intermediaries in her defamation suit against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai. The suit, filed Moitra, listed 15 media outlets and three social media intermediaries namely X, YouTube, and Google as defendants.

During the hearing, Moitra’s counsel informed Justice Sachin Datta that no interim relief is being pressed against Dubey and Dehadrai at this time. Consequently, the court requested Moitra’s lawyer to file an amended memo of parties and scheduled the next hearing for December 5.

Advocate Abhimanyu Bhandari, representing Dubey, alleged that Moitra committed perjury and shared her parliament login credentials. However, the matter was re-notified for hearing as Moitra’s counsel clarified that no interim relief was being sought on that day.

Moitra filed the defamation suit against Dubey and Dehadrai in response to “false and defamatory allegations” made against her, claiming that she demanded bribes in exchange for asking questions in Parliament. She sought to restrain Dubey, Dehadrai, and the media from publishing such content and demanded public apologies from them in three newspapers each in English, Hindi, and Bengali.

While Moitra’s legal battle continues, she has requested an ex-parte ad-interim injunction against the defendants and the removal of allegedly defamatory content from social media platforms. The dispute between the two MPs originated when Dubey wrote a complaint to the Lok Sabha Speaker, accusing Moitra of accepting bribes. Moitra denies these allegations and believes they are politically motivated.

It also emphasized that she has never received any remuneration, cash, gift, or benefits in relation to her role as an MP.

