New Developments in Mahua Moitra’s Lawsuit: Change of Strategy Emerges

The recent lawsuit filed Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra has taken an unexpected turn as her lawyer has announced a change in strategy. In a statement made to the Delhi High Court, Moitra’s lawyer clarified that they are no longer seeking any relief against media houses and social media intermediaries. This decision has prompted the court to ask for an amended memo of parties to be filed Moitra’s counsel.

Meanwhile, a media house represented Advocate Sidhant Kumar has highlighted the need for the suit to be updated, given that there are still allegations against the media houses in the original complaint. Thus, it becomes evident that Moitra’s case is undergoing significant revisions as it progresses through the legal system.

In another development related to the case, a defamation plea filed Moitra against Nishikant Dubey has been adjourned to October 31, 2023. During the previous hearing, Dubey’s lawyer submitted an affidavit claiming that a businessman had given expensive gifts to Moitra. These revelations added a new layer of complexity to the case.

This legal battle has also witnessed dramatic exchanges within the courtroom. Senior Advocate Gopal Sankarnaryan, while arguing for an ad interim injunction, emphasized Moitra’s status as a public figure. However, during the course of the proceedings, Advocate Jai Anant Dehradrai objected to Sankarnaryan’s appearance, revealing that Sankarnaryan had reached out to Dehradrai the night before to explore a possible settlement. As a result, Sankarnaryan withdrew from the case.

The controversy surrounding Moitra continues to gain attention, with the Delhi High Court issuing notices to the defendants named in her suit. The crux of the matter revolves around allegations made BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, claiming that Moitra accepted bribes in exchange for asking questions in Parliament. These allegations have triggered a political storm, leading to further demands for investigations and an examination of potential breaches of privilege within Parliament.

The path forward for Moitra’s lawsuit is uncertain, but one thing is clear: significant changes are underway as the case moves through the legal process.